Public's help sought in fire investigation

Brant OPP are asking for the public’s help with an investigation of a fire last month.

Police, along with Brant and Oxford firefighters, responded just after 9 p.m. on March 10 to a structure fire on Muir Road, south of Highway 2. They found engulfed in flames a 30- by 50-foot drive shed, a 24- by 30-foot garage and a house trailer.

Brant fire chief Geoff Hayman called the fires “highly suspicious.”

Damage was estimated between $250,000 to $300,000.

Hayman noted that, two months earlier, there had been a structure fire across the road, part of Oxford County, along with two or three fires in the area in 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestoppersbb.com.

Impaired driving

A 47-year-old Brantford man has been charged with impaired after Brant OPP pulled over a vehicle at about 9:20 a.m. on April 22 on Main Street in St. George.

Stunt driving

Brant OPP have charged a 20-year-old Brant County man with stunt driving after a vehicle was clocked at more than 130 km-h in a posted 80 km-h zone on Ayr Road on April 21.