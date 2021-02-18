Public weighs in on city's operating budget
When asked to give their opinions on the city’s 2021 operating budget, most city residents said they wanted current services maintained at current tax levels.
Late last year, residents were invited to participate in Let’s Talk Brantford, an online opportunity to get involved in the budget process, now underway.
City councillors began deliberating on Wednesday a $167.8-million operating budget that would mean a 3.2 per cent increase, or about $104 a year, on the average residential tax bill.
The average multi-residential tax increase stands at 2.9 per cent; the average commercial tax increase at one per cent; and the average industrial tax increase at two per cent.
There are several more meetings scheduled when councillors will attempt to reduce the budget.
Maria Vissochi, Brantford’s director of communication, said the online campaign was meant to educate residents about the budget process and the challenges associated with balancing the budget — limiting tax increases while maintaining or enhancing service levels.
Input from residents also lets city councillors know what programs and services are most important to the public.
About 1,800 people visited the Let’s Talk Brantford budget project page. A total of 2,382 people interacted with a “build your own budget” tool, with 410 people completing the budget simulation.
Opinions gathered include:
• The emergency services budget (for police, fire and paramedics) should be maintained or reduced. That’s a change from previous years when emergency services were the public’s No. 1 priority.
• Continued support for Brantford Transit. Most were opposed to increasing bus fares.
• Higher level of support to increase user fees (parking and development charges, for example) to generate revenue than in previous years.
• Additional support to cut new and/or current programs and services to reduce tax increases.
• More participants feel there is a need to increase the investment in housing/homelessness.
• Increased support to invest in economic development.
• Majority of participants are in favour of a reduction in the city’s tourism and culture spending.
• Regarding value for taxes, 52 per cent said there is fairly good value; 30.7 per cent said there is fairly poor value; 11.6 per cent said there is very poor value; and 4.9 per cent said there is very good value.
When asked by Coun. Dan McCreary, city treasurer Joelle Daniels said the preliminary $104 tax increase on the average residential tax bill is based on a home assessed at $285,000.
“I’d like to find the location of a $285,000 house,” said McCreary. “I haven’t seen any of those.”
He asked Daniels to provide at an upcoming meeting the tax increase for homes assessed at $400,000, $500,000, $600,000 and $700,000.
On Feb. 24, councillors will consider budgets from corporate finance, the chief administrative officer and community development. Delegations will also be heard.
On March 1, budgets from the Brantford fire department, corporate services, and community services and social development will be considered.
On March 3, the public works budget will be presented.
All the meetings begin at 4:30 p.m. and can be watched online.
The final operating budget will be approved by city council in late March.