Public weighs in on city's operating budget

When asked to give their opinions on the city’s 2021 operating budget, most city residents said they wanted current services maintained at current tax levels.

Late last year, residents were invited to participate in Let’s Talk Brantford, an online opportunity to get involved in the budget process, now underway.

City councillors began deliberating on Wednesday a $167.8-million operating budget that would mean a 3.2 per cent increase, or about $104 a year, on the average residential tax bill.

The average multi-residential tax increase stands at 2.9 per cent; the average commercial tax increase at one per cent; and the average industrial tax increase at two per cent.

There are several more meetings scheduled when councillors will attempt to reduce the budget.

Maria Vissochi, Brantford’s director of communication, said the online campaign was meant to educate residents about the budget process and the challenges associated with balancing the budget — limiting tax increases while maintaining or enhancing service levels.