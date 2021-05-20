Public input wanted on changes to downtown

Article content

The city wants to hear from residents about the look of the downtown.

The city is conducting an environment assessment for streetscaping in the core. The project focuses on improving above and below ground infrastructure to support development, create bike lanes and give more room to pedestrians.

Various options for the downtown streetscaping were evaluated, including implementing two-way traffic on Dalhousie and Colborne streets, different compositions for bike lanes and significantly reducing the number of vehicle travel lanes.

The study area focuses on Colborne and Dalhousie, extending from Brant Avenue and Icomm Drive to the junction where the streets meet.

After reviewing the options, Gagan Batra, Brantford’s senior project manager of special projects, said the recommended solution is to maintain one-way traffic on Dalhousie and Colborne, narrow the lanes to reduce vehicle speeds, introduce a single bike lane on each street separated from the road and moving in the same direction as vehicle traffic, expanding sidewalks and maintaining parking on one side of each street.