





Share this Story: PTSD 'healing garden' pitched as place for reflection

PTSD 'healing garden' pitched as place for reflection Submitted

Article content jpg, BR It will be some time before the full impact the pandemic has had on mental health is known. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. PTSD 'healing garden' pitched as place for reflection Back to video As the one-year anniversary of the province’s COVID-19 emergency declaration was marked in March, a survey by the Canadian Mental Health Association showed the mental health concerns of Ontarians had reached all-time highs. “When all this settles down, we’re going to see a lot of this latent trauma rearing its ugly head,” said Lill Petrella, team lead of mental health promotion and education with the local branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association. Throughout Mental Health Week, which ended on Sunday, Brantford resident Kimberlee Taplay has been raising funds through Project Dragonfly, a personal effort created. in part, to help her deal with the trauma of her sister Stephanie’s suicide in 2017. A significant portion of the Project Dragonfly Legacy Fund — built on money collected through the sale of dragonfly-themed items — has been earmarked for an outdoor art installation that Taplay hopes will become part of a post traumatic stress disorder “healing garden.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “The location will serve as a place for introspection, reflection and healing when it comes to recovery and working through PTSD and other forms of trauma,” said Taplay. A longtime former columnist with The Expositor, Taplay is candid when she writes about her sister’s death at age 44 after a long battle with depression, anxiety and addiction and her own skepticism when her sister told her she was suffering from PTSD. “I am still working through the ‘survivor’s guilt’ when it comes to my sister’s suicide,” Taplay wrote in a column in 2019, just prior to being involved in the first official PTSD Awareness Day. “It is for that reason that I started Project Dragonfly.” In almost every part of the world, the dragonfly symbolizes change, transformation, adaptability, and self-realization. Taplay’s sister had a dragonfly tattooed on her ankle. A private member’s bill, introduced by Brantford-Brant MPP Will Bouma, proclaiming June 27 as PTSD Awareness Day in Ontario, became law in 2019. “When we think about PTSD we associate it with veterans,” said Petrella. “But it can impact anyone – through an accident, the loss of a loved one, childhood trauma.” She said she expects a lot of frontline workers, still very much in the throes of the pandemic, to come out suffering with PTSD. Taplay wants to work over the next year with government and business leaders, the local CMHA, first responders, front-line workers and other community organizations and individuals to form a committee that will plan the PTSD healing garden.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content She said she’s interested in everyone’s ideas about how the gathering place should look and where it will be located. Taplay wants it to serve as the location for an annual service each PTSD Awareness Day. A dragonfly-inspired outdoor art installation, done in partnership with local artisan Rose Risi of Smakdab Pottery, will be incorporated into the outdoor gathering place. With a group of volunteers she calls the “dragonfly divas,” Taplay has been making dragonfly-themed items, including cloth masks, “TouchStones,” magnets, and pocket-sized clay planters, which are for sale with proceeds going to the Project Dragonfly legacy fund. Apparel, window stickers and other merchandise is also available. The items can be seen on the Project Dragonfly Facebook page. For more information about the Project Dragonfly and the healing garden project, contact projectdragonfly@rogers.com jpg, BR

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford