Provincial shutdown has impact on city services

The “emergency break” shutdown across the province will have an impact on city facilities.

The shutdown, announced by Premier Doug Ford on Thursday, begins Saturday at 12:01 a.m. and will be in place for at least four weeks.

While some city services and facilities remain open, gathering limits will be strictly enforced to ensure physical distancing of at least two metres. When inside a public building, face coverings must be worn unless a person has an exemption, for medical reasons, for example.

Facilities that will remain open include:

* 220 Colborne St. (by appointment only)

* Bisons Alumni North Park Sports Complex Field (capacity limits in place)

* Brantford-Brant Business Resource Centre (by appointment only)

* Cemetery services (capacity limits and monitoring in place)

* City hall (by appointment only

* Farmers’ Market (capacity limits and monitoring in place)

* Kiwanis Field (capacity limits in place)