Article content With new pandemic restrictions announced Friday by the province, Brantford and Brant County have posted additional closings of municipal services. But remaining open are park playgrounds after Premier Doug Ford backed down on his government’s ban on their suse one day after imposing the measure. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Provincial pandemic restrictions impact municipal services Back to video In a Saturday afternoon announcement made online, Ford said Ontario’s stay-at-home order was intended to stop the large park gatherings that can spread COVID-19. “Our regulations will be amended to allow playgrounds, but gatherings outside will still be enforced,” Ford said. “Play outside safely. Parents keep your distance and wear masks if you can’t.” In Brantford, the Walter Gretzky Municipal Golf Course, basketball courts, baseball fields, disc golf courses, outdoor fitness equipment and picnic tables are now closed. So are the Rotary Bike Park, skate parks, soccer fields, tennis courts, Kiwanis Field and Bisons Alumni North Park Sports Complex Field.

Article content Other indoor centres and services operated by the city are also closed, including Becket Adult Leisure Centre, city hall, the civic centre, provincial offences court and the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre. “These measures are being taken in response to the rapid increase in COVID-19 transmission, the imminent threat this poses to our provincial and local hospital system capacity, and the increasing risks to the public by COVID-19 variants of concern,” said a city news release. “While essential and emergency services will continue, city facilities and outdoor amenities will be closed until the current emergency stay-at-home order is lifted.” Remaining open are parks and playgrounds, trails, the Dogford off-leash dog park, the Farmers’ Market, transit terminal, cemetery services and landfill site. The T.B. Costain/SC Johnson Community Centre is open for emergency child-care services only. City offices at 220 Colborne St. are closed but residents can go to www.brantford.ca/en/living-here/city-service-updates.aspx for ways to access city services during the current stay-at-home order. There’s also an online form to report problems or request a non-urgent city service. People can also email the customer contact centre, customercontact@brantford.ca, or call 519-759-4150 to make a general inquiry. Violations of the provincial order can also be reported at www.brantford.ca/Covid-19violations.

Article content Violations having to do with health directives like self-isolation or quarantine, should be directed to the Brant County Health Unit at 519-753-4937, press 1. The county also announced the closing of all outdoor sports facilities and multi-use fields, including baseball diamonds, soccer fields, disc golf, tennis and pickleball courts, basketball courts and skate parks, outdoor fitness equipment and outdoor picnic sites and picnic tables in parks and recreational areas. The Simply Grand Dog Park remains open, along with trails, parks and park benches. Community centres in Brant are closed. The county said staff will reach out to any group that has bookings up to May 20 with rentals after that staying in the system pending future directives. Groups can reach the facility booking staff at facilitybooking@brant.ca or 519-442-1844, ext. 3221. The county libraries remain closed, along with the municipal customer service offices and the museum at the Syl Apps Community Centre. For county issues, reach staff at info@brant.ca or by calling 519-442-7268. Questions, concerns or complaints about COVID-19 issues and restrictions should go through the Joint Enforcement Team which includes the county, OPP and the area health unit. The team can be reached through Covid-19@brant.ca or by calling 519-761-8391 any day from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. After hours issues can be directed to the county at 519-442-2241 or the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Effective April 19, a gathering, whether indoors or outdoors, for the purposes of a wedding, a funeral or a religious service, rite or ceremony is limited to no more than 10 people. Both the city and county are urging residents to follow all health guidelines, stay home except for essential reasons, wear a face covering, wash hands frequently and get vaccinated as soon as eligible. SGamble@postmedia.com @EXPSGamble

