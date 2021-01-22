Province gives more money to local care homes for COVID-19 protection

Article content

The Ontario government is investing another $1.13 million in funding to increase prevention and containment efforts in local long-term care homes during the second wave of the pandemic.

The government said the funding will reduce the risk of the virus from entering long-term care homes from the community by covering eligible expenses related to:

• An immediate 24/7 health checkpoint to confirm staff and essential caregivers entering the building are property screened for COVID-19 symptoms and potential exposure, and to continue screening residents on an ongoing basis to support early detection and containment of any new infections.

• Additional prevention and containment activities, such as hiring new staff to carry out the added workload for essential services and/or to replace workers who are sick or in isolation.

• Cleaning, equipment and operating supplies beyond typical levels for the home.