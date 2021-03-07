Province gets behind local effort to recognize essential workers

Article content

City Coun. Joshua Wall is gaining traction for his effort to create a nationwide day of honour for people who’ve been indispensable during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last May, the first-term councillor, who has been representing Ward 5 since the municipal election in 2018, got unanimous support for a resolution proclaiming March 17 as Essential Workers Day. The Ontario government enacted a declaration of emergency on March 17 in response to the worldwide pandemic.

At the time, Wall said he hoped other municipalities would follow suit.

A copy of the resolution was given to Brantford-Brant MPP Will Bouma and Brantford-Brant MP Phil McColeman requesting the provincial and federal governments do the same.

Kaleed Rasheed, MPP for Mississauga East-Cooksville, has introduced Bill 230, legislation to proclaim the third week of March of each year as Front-line and Essential Service Worker Week. The week will acknowledge the contributions of the various industries that make up Ontario’s essential workforce. The bill passed second reading on Dec. 2 and was referred to a standing committee.