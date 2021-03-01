Protesters gather to get 'our freedoms back'

Article content

Larry Henley says the pandemic has badly disrupted his life, forcing him to retire two years early from his truck-driving job.

A cancer survivor, the Brantford man says that masks cause him respiratory difficulty. Once he began claiming a medical exemption from wearing one, he said truck-driving assignments dried up.

Henley is an organizer of a demonstration that drew about 50 people to Clarence and Colborne streets Sunday afternoon to protest the ongoing public health emergency and the business closings and social lockdowns that have attended it. They also gathered there on Feb. 21 and plan to continue to do so every weekend.

“This has nothing to do with race or wearing a mask,” protester Lindsay Forbes, of Brantford, said. “It’s about giving us our freedoms back.”

Henley said alarm bells went off for him last year when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau observed that the public-health emergency represented an opportunity to “reset” society and address longstanding social issues at the heart of his government’s agenda.