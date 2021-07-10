Protesters determined to stop Arrowdale sale

It’s not too late to halt the sale of the closed Arrowdale golf course, according to dozens of protesters who showed up Saturday on Stanley Street with their golf bags and signs.

With the course fenced off and the city promoting plans for a 17-acre community park, the 60 to 80 protesters said there’s still time to change minds.

“Never say never,” said Kevin Quinn, who doesn’t golf but dislikes the idea of losing such a large piece of green space.

City plans call for the nine-hole course to be divided into housing built by a private developer and a large park with multiple amenities that include a fitness loop, water-play area, playground, multi-use court, disc golf and picnic areas.

“People want to have a natural green space,” Quinn said as he stood with a protest sign at the fenced entrance to Arrowdale.

“And people were able to stop the sale of Glen Abbey.”

Just last week it was announced that ClubLink, the owners of the historic Oakville course, which previously hosted the Canadian Open, had agreed under pressure to halt plans to build 3,000 homes and 127,000-square-feet of commercial and retail space on the course.

“Arrowdale represents history,” said Holly Noddin, who used to golf at the course with her sister and mother.

“It’s been a great place for seniors and young people and we already have so many parks and trails here: I really don’t think a park will get used around here.”

Eric Mundy was working the protest crowd offering treats and announcing his intention to run for council during the next election.

Mundy said the behaviour of some members of council who seemed determined to push through the Arrowdale decision without public consultation was “abrasive and astonishing” and he wants to get involved in municipal politics.