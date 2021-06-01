





Share this Story: Program seeks to broaden Indigenous participation in archeology training

Program seeks to broaden Indigenous participation in archeology training Photo by SUBMITTED PHOTO

Article content Jordan Jamieson is among a group of field liaison representatives from Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation to graduate from an Ontario Archaeological Society “train the trainer” program. Jamieson, who has been working as a field rep for seven years, said the recent training program allowed for the infusion of the First Nation’s culture into the training modules. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Program seeks to broaden Indigenous participation in archeology training Back to video “We are ambassadors on behalf of the MCFN and we go out to different archeological sites to make sure all the (work) is being done in the best interest of the Nation,” he said. “Our involvement in archeology has grown so much that we have been able to influence how archeology is done in our territory.” Offered by the OAS through funding from the Ontario Trillium Foundation, the program made it possible for the society to work with staff from MCFN’s department of consultation and accommodation to transfer archeological training to experienced field representatives, who in turn will be able to now train new field representatives.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “This will provide leadership opportunities for MCFN members and ensure that the training is fully culturally appropriate,” said Kaitlyn Malleau, the society’s director of education. “The OAS remains committed to long-term support for the Indigenous archeologists, including FLRs, but can do so in a more ‘back seat’ fashion and be available as resource people.” The treaty and traditional territory of the Mississaugas encompasses 3.9 million acres from just east of Toronto toward Guelph, London and into the Niagara Peninsula. The province’s standards and guidelines for archeology spells out how the work is to be completed. “The problem with that document is that it had no input from First Nation communities, let alone ours,” Jamieson explained. “We took a real step to formulate our own standards and guidelines that overlap the current ones. We pinpointed areas that are lacking or need further attention.” Mississaugas of the Credit elected Chief Stacey Laforme said the training not only helps teach others, but is also a move toward jurisdiction within treaty lands. “Having FLRs on site is very important to make sure the heritage of our people and other people are protected and things are done correctly,” he said. “The fact our FLRs have been in the field for seven to eight years, they have a perspective that is, in some instances, broader and more focused on Anishinaabe and Indigenous people than archaeologists who are trained in the classroom.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The chief said the provincial standards and guidelines document is missing a lot of direction, and often allows decisions, such as proceeding to next stages, to be left to the discretion of the person doing the dig. “If there are bones or skeletons found on site, it’s supposed to trigger the Cemeteries Act,” Laforme noted. “There’s not the dignity and respect that need to be there. It needs to be strengthened.” OAS president Jim Sherratt said the Trillium grant provided an opportunity for leadership building that would not otherwise have been possible. “The OAS is fully committed to working towards reconciliation with Indigenous peoples,” he stated. “To do this we need to transform the way in which archeology is undertaken in this province, including the respective roles of Indigenous and non-Indigenous archeologists.” bethompson@postmedia.com

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford