Program enables students to be their own boss

Article content

The COVID-19 pandemic may make it challenging for students to find a job this summer, but a provincial government program is offering young entrepreneurs the chance to start their own business.

Administered locally through the Brantford-Brant Business Resource Enterprise Centre, Summer Company is a provincially funded program available to people aged 15 to 29 who will be returning to school in the fall.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Program enables students to be their own boss Back to video

“It’s a program where the students can be their own boss,” said business advisor Melanie Mears, who coordinates the program.

“They don’t have to have a zillion customers coming to them. It’s about the whole experience of how to get a business up and running, and (learning) what you have to do.”

Applicants must fill out an application form online at www.ontario.ca/summercompany and submit a business plan using a template that is provided by May 23.

Ten students whose proposals are accepted will have to commit to putting in 35 hours weekly for eight to twelve weeks at their business, and attend six one-hour webinars.