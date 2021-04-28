Premier called on to lift COVID prohibition on golf

Brantford council has joined tens of thousands of people across the province urging the Ontario government to reopen golf courses before the stay-at-home order ends on May 20.

In a 9-2 vote on Tuesday, council backed a motion by Coun. Dan McCreary requesting the province withdraw its prohibition on golf and “any other outdoor recreational activities” where proper physical distancing can be maintained.

“The prohibition of golf is a slight bit of a gaffe,” said McCreary. “But we’ve got in place a government that seems to listen. It’s important to recognize that sports are important to a lot of people.”

McCreary said singles tennis is another sport in which players are distanced and also should be considered for reopening.

An online petition asking the government to open golf courses had garnered more than 92,000 signatures from people across the province by Wednesday.

Coun. Rick Weaver said Ontario is the only jurisdiction in North America that “has decided golf courses are dangerous.”