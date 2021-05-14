Porsche thief gets another year of jail
Article content
A Hamilton man who stole a Porsche from a Hillside Drive home in Brant County was sentenced to time served plus more jail time on top of another sentence he was already serving.
Michael Raymond Allen, 21, took the 2018 Porsche Macan on Jan. 9, 2019, while he was still on probation for other crimes.
Porsche thief gets another year of jail Back to video
In Ontario Court, he pleaded guilty to theft of a motor vehicle and breach of probation.
Justice Robert Gee gave Allen credit for already serving about nine and a half months in jail and ordered him back to jail for another 79 days for a full year’s global sentence.
Allen was ordered to serve an 18-month probation where he must stay away from Hillside Drive and gets assessed for counselling for substance abuse.
Man pleads guilty to possession of rifle
A Fifth Line man who, along with two other women, was found in possession of a rifle in Brantford, took responsibility for the weapon in court recently.
Haoyadihoh Robert Jacob Hill, 38, was sentenced recently in Ontario Court after pleading guilty to unauthorized possession and careless use or storage of the Remington .22 calibre rifle.
Advertisement
Article content
He also pleaded guilty to three other charges: driving while disqualified in September 2018, driving while prohibited in June 2019 and possession of stolen property in July 2019.
Justice Colette Good sentenced Hill to time he had already served, calculated at about nine months. He will be on probation for a year and must not own or possess weapons for five years.
Shoplifter with knife sentenced to six months
A Clarence Street woman was sentenced recently after she and her partner threatened and assaulted those trying to stop them from shoplifting at a Brantford grocery store.
Autumn Victoria Huszczo, 27, was with a Pinto Court man and both of them were carrying a knife on Oct. 18 when they tried to escape from the store with stolen goods.
When police were called, Huszczo’s partner threw a knife at a female officer. His case has yet to be dealt with in court.
Huszczo pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon, theft under $5,000 and assault with a weapon.
She was sentenced to time served of six months for her part in the crime by Justice Robert Gee. Huszczo will remain on probation for 18 months.
While charges were dropped in regard to two other arrests, Huszczo will not be allowed to go to Cash Money on Dalhousie Street, Days Inn on Fairview Drive or Freshco on Market Street during that probation.
Fraudster ordered to repay thousands
A Brantford woman who was placed on probation for three years had a part of that probation enforced by having her repay thousands of dollars to a person she defrauded.
Cassidy Davidson, 28, pleaded guilty to using a credit card to take more than $20,000 from the man from 2016-18.
She was ordered by Justice Kathleen Baker to remain in her home for one full year under house arrest except once a week for groceries, or to go on an outing with her children for up to an hour a day.
And she has to pay the victim at least $200 a month during the probation.
Baker also ordered that, when Davidson’s probation is over, she faces a freestanding restitution order for another $7,960.
SGamble@postmedia.com
@EXPSGamble