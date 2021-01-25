Porch pirates nabbed

Article content

Two Brantford men, aged 23 and 27, are each charged with theft under $5,000 and breach of probation after Brantford police received calls just before noon on Jan. 21 a parcel was stolen from the porch of a St. George Street home. Police recovered the package.

Driver charged

A 31-year-old Brantford woman faces numerous charges after Brantford police pulled over vehicle at about 9 a.m. on Jan. 21 at West and Buffalo streets.

Police said the female driver presented someone else’s driver’s licence.

Police said they seized suspected Percocet pills with a street value of more than $500 and suspected fentanyl valued at $40.

The woman is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, uttering a forged document, obstructing police and driving while under suspension.

Woman charged with assault

A 28-year-old woman and 21-year-old man, both from Brantford, face numerous charges after an incident at a Colborne Street East motel.