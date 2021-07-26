Pop-up COVID vaccine clinics seek to boost immunization levels

PARIS The Brant County Health Unit took advantage of a carnival at the Paris fairgrounds to try to boost COVID vaccination levels.

On Saturday, the health unit hosted a pop-up clinic to coincide with Campbell Amusements’ Paris Summer Midway event.

“If people know we are here, they can pop in and get their vaccine,” said Janet Kwansah, the health unit’s director of program standards. “It’s all about making them more accessible.”

The health unit decided to host pop-up clinics, which require no appointment, because fewer people are visiting mass vaccination clinics that have been operating at the Paris fairgrounds and at Laurier’s One Market building in Brantford.

Last week, the health unit operated pop-up clinics at the Lynden Park Mall in Brantford on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and at the Burford Arena on Wednesday.

The health also is offering at its Laurier and Paris fairgrounds locations walk-in clinics, with no appointments neeeded, for first and second doses for those aged 12 and older.

Signage on the midway alerted carnival-goers to the availability of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

All told, the health unit had 35 health-care workers in the field Saturday getting jabs into arms.

The most recent information at the health unit website says more than 190,600 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered locally.

As of July 18, the health unit said 74 per cent of local residents aged 18 and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while 58 per cent of adults have received two doses.

Also, as of July 18, the health unit said 73 per cent of youth, aged 12 to 18, had received at least one shot, while 55 per cent were fully immunized.

The data include vaccines administered at area pharmacies and doctors’ offices.