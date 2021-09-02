This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Children will return to classes on Tuesday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Police to conduct back-to-school road safety blitz Back to video

The penalties for stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act have recently changed. Those travelling 40 km-h over the posted speed limit in zones below 80 km-h now be charged with stunt driving.

In addition to fees and demerit points, a driver charged with stunt driving now get a seven-day license suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

In the coming months, the license suspension for those caught stunt driving will increase to 30 days, in addition to a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

Police are advising motorists to use caution around school buses. When a bus has stopped and activated its flashing red lights, all vehicles travelling behind or approaching the bus must come to a complete stop before reaching it. Drivers who don’t stop face a minimum $400 fine and six demerit points for a first offence

Police are encouraging parents to review and practice safety rules with their children and ensure they are familiar with their route to the bus or school.