Police: Three suspected opioid deaths on weekend

Three people died of suspected opioid overdose over the weekend, Brantford police say.

A 37-year-old woman, a 60-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man all died in separate incidents from Feb. 12 to 15. All the deaths are believed to be the result of drugs being mixed with suspected fentanyl, police said.

“Please use caution when using any type of drug that is not prescribed to you,” a Brantford police spokesperson said in a statement released on Monday.

“If you are a new drug user you are particularly at risk should you use drugs that may be cut with or contain fentanyl.”

The deaths come less than two weeks after Brantford city councillors called on the federal government to ‘stop the harm’ and declare the opioid crisis a national public health emergency.

Coun. Cheryl Antoski called the opioid crisis one of the largest public health emergencies of our lifetime with a death on average about every two hours and death toll of nearly 19,000 since January 2016.