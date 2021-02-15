Police: Three suspected opioid deaths on weekend
Three people died of suspected opioid overdose over the weekend, Brantford police say.
A 37-year-old woman, a 60-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man all died in separate incidents from Feb. 12 to 15. All the deaths are believed to be the result of drugs being mixed with suspected fentanyl, police said.
“Please use caution when using any type of drug that is not prescribed to you,” a Brantford police spokesperson said in a statement released on Monday.
“If you are a new drug user you are particularly at risk should you use drugs that may be cut with or contain fentanyl.”
The deaths come less than two weeks after Brantford city councillors called on the federal government to ‘stop the harm’ and declare the opioid crisis a national public health emergency.
Coun. Cheryl Antoski called the opioid crisis one of the largest public health emergencies of our lifetime with a death on average about every two hours and death toll of nearly 19,000 since January 2016.
“The overdose crisis rages, showing few signs of abating,” Antoski said during the debate.
Mayor Kevin Davis, called it the ‘hidden’ epidemic that has been grinding away through COVID-19.”
Davis said that while the number of local opioid deaths dropped to 20 last year (2020) from 40 in 2019, the number of incidents involving opioid overdoses increased.
“It’s a national epidemic and we need a national strategy,” Davis said during the discussion. “It’s time the federal government took this seriously.”
The weekend deaths are not the first time Brant Brantford Paramedics and other first responders have had to deal with a cluster of opioid-related fatalities.
In January 2020, police said there were four suspected fentanyl-related deaths on one day. The deaths were the result of drugs being mixed with suspected fentanyl.
Less than a year earlier – in March 2019 – first responders had to deal with a cluster of six opioid overdoses including three fatalities.
If you think someone is suffering from a drug overdose call 911 immediately and if available, administer Naloxone, an emergency medication that temporarily reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.
However, police are reminding residents that Naloxone can wear off before a person completely recovers. Always call 911 and ensure the person is treated by emergency medical services, police said.
If you have taken drugs or have drugs on you, the Good Samaritan Law protects you, police said.
Brantford police advises against using illicit drugs but say people who choose to use them should do so safely.
The following are safety measures:
- Never use alone
- Start with a small amount
- Do not mix substances including alcohol as it increases the risk of overdose
- Make a plan and know how to respond in case of overdose
- Use where help is easily available and be prepared to give breaths and administer Naloxone until help arrives
- Have Naloxone accessible at all times and know how to use it
- Signs of an overdose include: inability to stay awake; lack of strength or energy; cold, clammy skin; slow heartbeat; trouble breathing; slow, shallow breathing; gurgling or snoring sounds; lips and/or fingernails turning blue or purple; no response to shouting
Visit http://fentanylcankill.ca/ for more information.
Anyone with information about suspected drug activity is asked to call police at 519- 756-7050. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.
