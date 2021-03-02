Police seize drugs, weapons and cash at Buffalo St. home

Brian Thompson
Mar 02, 2021  •  9 hours ago  •  1 minute read
Brantford Police seized illegal drugs, weapons and currency Monday night after executing a search warrant at a Buffalo Street residence.
A 40-year-old Brantford man faces several drug charges  after Brantford police executed a search warrant at a Buffalo Street home on Monday night.

Police said Tuesday that the man is charged with six counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling.

Police said they seized: 4.5 grams of suspected heroin with an estimated street value of $1,425; 6.16 grams of suspected fentanyl worth $1,540; 1.55 grams of suspected methamphetamine valued at $232; 0.31 grams of cocaine valued at $31; and 15.7 grams of cannabis worth an estimated $157.

A quantity of Canadian currency, a replica firearm, knives and drug paraphernalia  also were seized.

Impaired driving

A 51-year-old London woman has been charged with impaired driving after Brant OPP stopped a vehicle on Highway 403 for a traffic violation at about 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said they got a call complaining about a motorist’s driving.

