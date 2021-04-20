Police seeking male suspect in shooting death

Article content

Police say they are looking for a male suspect in the shooting death Saturday of a 19-year-old Brantford man.

Brantford police late Monday identified the victim as Nebiyu Myers.

Myers was found in a home in the area of Alfred and Wellington streets just after 1 p.m. on Saturday suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said they do not believe the shooting is a random incident.

Police said they are looking for a “dark-skinned” man, aged 20 to 25, who is between five-foot-10 and six-foot-two and weighs between 160 and 180 pounds. He was wearing dark clothing and a black face mask.

Police are asking residents of the area to check surveillance video between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Anyone with information about incident is asked to contact investigators at 519-756-7050, ext. 2592, or send an email to myershomicide@police.brantford.on.ca.

To remain anonymous, telephone Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or email: www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

This is Brantford’s second homicide of 2021.

Early on the morning of April 14, police and paramedics found a 20-year-old man in serious condition, suffering from gunshot wounds, in a townhouse complex at 77 Diana Ave. The man later died in hospital. It was Brantford’s first homicide of 2021.

Police said the Diana Avenue shooting was targeted. Last week, police identified the victim in that shooting as Isaiah Castillo.