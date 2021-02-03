Police seek transport truck that knocked down hydro pole

Article content

Brantford police are looking for a tractor-trailer that struck a hydro pole at Stanley and Colborne streets just after 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 27.

A witness called 911 to report the crash and report the truck left the scene, heading eastbound on Colborne.

The crash caused a low-voltage wire to fall onto a stopped vehicle with a lone female driver. Firefighters helped the driver, who was not injured, out of the vehicle.

Police said the truck is red and was towing a white trailer with a globe-type symbol on the front third of the trailer body.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-756-0113.

Threats uttered

A 31-year-old Brantford man has been charged with uttering threats following an incident at an Erie Avenue convenience store.

Police said a man got into an argument with a store employee, who asked him to to leave due to previous behaviour.

Charged with theft

A 41-year-old Brantford man is charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of break-in instruments after officers found a man lying on the sidewalk at Bruce and Rawdon streets at about 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 30.