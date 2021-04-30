Police seek public's help in homicide investigation

Article content

City police continue to ask for the public’s help in investigating the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in a Brantford home in the early morning hours of April 14.

Isaiah Castillo was shot inside a townhouse complex on Diana Avenue. Police believe it was a targeted incident.

Police said they want to speak to anyone who was driving in the area of Blackburn Drive and Diana Avenue between 11:50 p.m. on April 13 and 12:20 a.m. on April 14. Contact Det. Jason Sinning or Det. Jeff Cotter at 519-756-7050.

The public can also provide information by contacting the Castillo homicide tip line at 519-756-7050, ext. 2915, by emailing police at castillohomicide@police.brantford.on.ca or by contacting Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

Police arrived at the Diana Avenue home shortly after midnight after receiving reports of a man with gunshot injuries. Castillo died shortly after arriving at a hospital trauma centre.

Castillo’s death was the first of two homicides in the city in less than a week.

On April 17, just after 1 p.m., a man who was shot and killed at a home on Alfred Street, near Wellington Street. The victim was identified as 19-year-old Nebiyu Myers. Police said the shooting didn’t appear to be random.