UPDATE: Man's body located in Waterford pond

Special Investigations Unit invokes mandate in case

Reformer staff
Jul 18, 2021  •  7 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Members of the Ontario Provincial Police and OPP marine unit resumed the search this morning for a man reported missing Saturday evening at Shadow Lake in downtown Waterford.
Members of the Ontario Provincial Police and OPP marine unit resumed the search this morning for a man reported missing Saturday evening at Shadow Lake in downtown Waterford. Photo by MONTE SONNENBERG /Simcoe Reformer

The body of a man who went missing in a Waterford Pond was located at just after 12 p.m. on Sunday.

The 42-year-old man went into the water in Shadow Lake at about 7 p.m. on Saturday after interacting with Norfolk OPP. Shadow Lake is located off Alice Street in downtown Waterford.

The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate in relation to case.

The search resumed Sunday morning for the man. Divers with the OPP underwater rescue unit arrived at about 11 a.m. Sunday.

The SIU is a civilian agency that investigates incidents involving police officers where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

SR.0720_sr_opp_pond
Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Brantford

This Week in Flyers