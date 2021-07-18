UPDATE: Man's body located in Waterford pond

Article content

The body of a man who went missing in a Waterford Pond was located at just after 12 p.m. on Sunday.

The 42-year-old man went into the water in Shadow Lake at about 7 p.m. on Saturday after interacting with Norfolk OPP. Shadow Lake is located off Alice Street in downtown Waterford.

The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate in relation to case.

The search resumed Sunday morning for the man. Divers with the OPP underwater rescue unit arrived at about 11 a.m. Sunday.

The SIU is a civilian agency that investigates incidents involving police officers where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.