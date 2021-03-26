





Share this Story: Police officer destroyed evidence, pleads to mischief

Police officer destroyed evidence, pleads to mischief The Expositor

Article content A Brantford police officer originally charged with communicating for the purposes of obtaining sexual services from a person under 18 ended up pleading guilty to a mischief charge in court after the original complainant in his case declined to participate in a prosecution. Andrew John Balog, now 43, was a long-time member of the Brantford Major Crime Unit when he showed up for work at the Brantford Police station in March 2019 and was arrested. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Police officer destroyed evidence, pleads to mischief Back to video He was also charged with the careless use or storage of a firearm. But those charges weren’t pursued through pre-trials and the case instead focused on the fact Balog remotely destroyed evidence that could have been used against him. The court was told police had received a complaint from a young woman who Balog contacted on an internet dating site. The woman had captured images of messages they had exchanged. When Balog was arrested, he admitted to the messages and said he routinely used dating websites for companionship but deleted the messages so his wife wouldn’t know.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content His phone was seized for evidence. After being released on a promise to appear in court, Balog went to his home, 21 minutes away, and used his computer to remotely wipe his cell phone, resetting it to the factory settings. Ten minutes later, back at the police station, the investigating sergeant removed the SIM card from the phone, powered it off and applied for a warrant to search it. Later, it was discovered the phone had been wiped. “In destroying computer data, he destroyed evidence collected by police to be used against him,” said assistant Crown attorney Alana Grady. She noted that crimes committed by a police officer represent a breach of trust with the public and suggested Balog’s actions were close to a “leap into criminality.” “This was a reckless and calculated decision he made by remotely wiping his entire phone, knowing it would be a significant piece of evidence against him.” But defence lawyer Joanne Mulcahy said Balog had already admitted to the messages during the interview and honestly believed the police had lots of time to turn off the phone and remove the SIM card, securing the data. “They already had the evidence,” said Mulcahy, “and he feared his wife would discover the messages.” For such a minor crime, committed when he was not acting in his capacity as a police officer, Mulcahy urged the judge to give Balog an absolute discharge, giving a series of reasons. Mulcahy said Balog will also have to face a Police Services Act proceeding with a notice of discreditable conduct, he was publicly and professionally shamed by the charges and the incident resulted in an estrangement from his wife.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “This is his community,” said Mulcahy, listing Balog’s involvement in volunteer work, coaching and Scouts Canada. She also noted Balog has post-traumatic stress disorder from a build up of events that have included being involved in multiple murder and child death cases and hundreds of autopsies. He had already been seeing a police service psychologist just before the incident. “Every single evaluation from the Brantford Police Service is glowing,” said Mulcahy. Justice Aubrey Hilliard noted that the courts have set out how to strongly handle police officers who commit crimes on duty but she didn’t believe Balog should be held to a higher standard than the public for a crime committed off-duty. Hilliard accepted that the collateral consequences of Balog’s actions should be taken into account. “He’ll have to answer twice for this because he’s a police officer.” But the judge ultimately came down in favour of the Crown, sentencing Balog to a conditional rather than an absolute discharge. The absolute discharge would disappear from Balog’s criminal record after a year while the conditional discharge remains for three years and includes conditions that must be met. “It’s clear he continues to struggle with PTSD and I’m of the view it would be helpful to have another six months in terms of counselling,” said Hilliard. She said the public disgrace, shame and embarrassment the officer has faced and will continue to face will be a general deterrent to others and satisfies the public that police will be held to account for even impulsive acts. “This is not the end of the road for you,” Hilliard told Balog. “I wish you luck.” SGamble@postmedia.com @EXPSGamble

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford