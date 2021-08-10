Police looking for missing teen

Susan Gamble
Aug 10, 2021
Police are asking for help in locating a missing teenager last seen on Sunday.

Serenity Brown, 17, was last seen in the Dundas Street and North Park Street area at about 4 p.m. on Aug. 8 and police are concerned for her well-being.

She is described as an Indigenous female, five-foot-four, about 140 pounds and has long, straight brown and orange hair.

When last seen she was wearing a black tank top, blue jean shorts and grey and white runners and was carrying a beige purse and a black duffel bag.

Police did not have a photo available to share.

Anyone who knows Brown’s location is asked to contact the Brantford Police at 519-756-7050 or, to remain anonymous, call Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or submit an anonymous tip at www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip.

