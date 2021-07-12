Police investigating vandalism of memorial at former residential school

Police are investigating after an extensive memorial display of small shoes, moccasins, stuffed animals, flowers and teddy bears placed at the front of the former Mohawk Institute residential school on Mohawk Street was vandalized on Friday night.

Geronimo Henry, who sits at the memorial many weekends to talk to survivors from residential schools or interested parties who visit, said when people arrived Saturday morning they found the items were moved and tossed about.

He said a security guard for the adjacent Woodland Cultural Centre told him police had been called and a woman had been seen on surveillance video.

“I felt like they disrespected the dead,” Henry said, noting that the items had been placed as a reminder of both the thousands of children who were forced to attend the old residential school and the children who died under unexplained circumstances there and at other Canadian residential schools.

In a media release issued on Monday, Brantford Police said they were called on Saturday about the incident.

“Police learned that a lone suspect attended the property sometime around 10:30 p.m. on Friday and remained on the scene over the next four hours,” said police. “The suspect caused damage to a number of items left to honour the child victims of the residential school system by setting fire to them.”

Linda Parsons, who accompanied Henry at the memorial, said the vandal was perhaps dealing with their own grief.

“It looked like they made a path up the centre and took things to make their own little memorial over there,” Parsons said.

Henry said when an item is placed in such a memorial or at a gravesite, his culture believes it then belongs to the dead and shouldn’t be moved.