Police investigating social media post with potential threat to Assumption College

Police are investigating an “inappropriate” social media post that included a potential threat to Assumption College School.

School board spokesperson Tracey Austin said the board became aware of the post Wednesday evening. She said it was taken seriously and, “to ensure the safety of students and staff, the police were immediately contacted by school staff.”

“Brantford city police are investigating all those involved in both the original and subsequent online posts linked to the incident and the school and board are fully co-operating with them,” said Austin who didn’t reveal the nature of the threat.

A tweet sent out by the board on Wednesday at 9:15 p.m. said there was no concern for student or staff safety regarding the post.