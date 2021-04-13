Police investigating dirt bike incident

Article content

Police are investigating after a Brantford woman had a scary encounter with some dirt bike riders driving illegally on the road.

The woman, who didn’t want to be identified, said she made a quick trip to the store on Easter Sunday at about 3 p.m. and was driving back into the city on Oakhill Drive when she saw four males on dirt bikes approaching her vehicle from behind.

“They were crossing lanes, driving into ditches and back onto the road. One of them popped a wheelie in the middle of the road.”

The woman said she attempted to pull over so they could pass but as she was almost stopped one of the bike riders pulled up to the driver’s side door yelling and swearing at her. Another rider came to the passenger side and kicked off her side-view mirror.

“I was by myself in the car,” she said. “It was terrifying and infuriating. What gives them the right to do that? They shouldn’t be on the road. They had no plates. They had helmets on. There was no way to identify them.”