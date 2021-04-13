Police investigating dirt bike incident
Police are investigating after a Brantford woman had a scary encounter with some dirt bike riders driving illegally on the road.
The woman, who didn’t want to be identified, said she made a quick trip to the store on Easter Sunday at about 3 p.m. and was driving back into the city on Oakhill Drive when she saw four males on dirt bikes approaching her vehicle from behind.
“They were crossing lanes, driving into ditches and back onto the road. One of them popped a wheelie in the middle of the road.”
The woman said she attempted to pull over so they could pass but as she was almost stopped one of the bike riders pulled up to the driver’s side door yelling and swearing at her. Another rider came to the passenger side and kicked off her side-view mirror.
“I was by myself in the car,” she said. “It was terrifying and infuriating. What gives them the right to do that? They shouldn’t be on the road. They had no plates. They had helmets on. There was no way to identify them.”
The woman called 911 and Brant OPP say they are looking for anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident or have information that can help identify the dirt bike drivers.
Both the Brant OPP and Brantford police say they have received complaints recently about people riding off-road vehicles on city streets and trails.
Off-road vehicles, including dirt bikes, snowmobiles, go-carts, ATVs or any vehicle propelled by an internal combustion engine, are prohibited from travelling on roadways, in public parks or city-maintained trails.
“Brantford Police Service have responded to several complaints regarding trespassing, mischief and off-road vehicle use on the roadways and trails throughout the city,” said a public advisory issued by police on Monday. “Off-road vehicle riders have been reported to be on private property without permission and, in some cases, have caused damage to property and fields.”
Such activity, say police, could lead to trespass and mischief charges.
The woman involved in the Easter Sunday incident, who had to spend $140 to replace her car mirror, said off-road vehicle riders need to follow the rules.
“Do it in fields, do it in the country. Don’t be jerks.”
Anyone with information about the incident can call Brant County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com