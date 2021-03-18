Police investigate accident at downtown construction site

Brian Thompson
Brantford Police are investigating what appears to have been a fatal workplace accident at the One Wellington construction site in downtown Brantford early Thursday afternoon.
Brantford police are investigating what appears to have been a fatal workplace accident in downtown Brantford.

Shortly after noon hour Thursday, a number of officers including the forensic identification unit could be seen on the Bridge Street side of the construction site for One Wellington, an eight-storey residential complex.

A portion of the area was cordoned off with yellow tape, and there appeared to be a body covered on the concrete walkway.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.

