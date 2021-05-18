Police charge two, seize firearms, drugs from city home
A Brantford woman and a Toronto man, both 26, have been charged after police seized firearms and more than $10,000 worth of drugs from a city home.
Police were called to a disturbance involving several people at about 11 p.m. on Friday at a home in the area of Diana Avenue and Blackburn Drive.
During the disturbance, a man was seen pointing a gun at another person, police said.
During a search of the home, officers found two loaded handguns, about 635 grams of psilocybin (mushrooms), 30 grams of cocaine and a quantity of hydrocodone.
The woman is charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
The man is charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, pointing a firearm, uttering threats to cause death, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, careless storage of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, weapon, ammunition, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and knowledge of unauthorized firearm.
Anyone with information on drug-related activities is asked to contact the Brantford police street crime unit at 519-756-0113, ext. 2286.
Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can contact Brantford Brant Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. A web tip can be submitted at www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?QAgencyID=251.