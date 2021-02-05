Article content
Two drivers face stunt-driving charges
A 26-year-old Brantford man is facing stunt-driving charges.
Police blotter: Brant OPP lay stunt-driving charges
County of Brant OPP officers stopped a vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 24 in Brant County at about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3 going more than 130 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.
The accused has been charged with speeding more than 50 km/h over the posted limit, racing a motor vehicle – excessive speed, and operating a vehicle without insurance.
A day earlier, OPP officers monitored a vehicle going more than 180 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 403 in Brant County at about 10:10 p.m.
A 19-year-old Oakville man has been charged with stunt driving.
Driver lacked insurance: OPP
A traffic stop on Cockshutt Road in Brant County late Tuesday morning, February 2 has resulted in a 35-year-old Brantford woman being charged with operating a vehicle without insurance, and failure to comply with an undertaking.