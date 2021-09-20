Police and truckers combine to support Special Olympics

PARIS Kiara Wilson of Cambridge carried the torch for the first lap of the track at the Paris fairgrounds on Saturday morning, as members of area law enforcement agencies joined athletes in support of Special Olympics.

The 20-year-old Special Olympian, who has competed in swimming and five-pin bowling for the past six years, ran past more than 30 tractor-trailers parked around the track. The trucks took part in the 17th annual Ontario Truck Convoy after the torch run as the two events were combined due to the pandemic.

“It’s fun, and almost like being in the actual Olympics,” Wilson said. “I’m a very competitive person.”

Det. Christine McCallum and her colleagues at the Brantford police service presented a cheque for $2,700 raised locally through T-shirt sales and sponsorships from the Brantford police services board and Brantford Police Association.

“Being with the athletes, seeing their faces and how they can do more things with the support of others” are reasons why McCallum enjoys supporting Special Olympics.

“It builds confidence and opportunities to compete in sports and makes them feel part of a team and family.”

Photo by Brian Thompson / The Expositor

Karen Richards, provincial director for the torch run, said that in pre-pandemic times, truckers and athletes would engage in an exhibition competition of a sport, such as bocce and each athlete would later ride with a trucker in the convoy.

Richards praised the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police for choosing Special Olympics Ontario as its charity of choice.

Photo by Brian Thompson / The Expositor

Chatham truck driver Mark Clark, 61, took part in the convoy for the first time.

“Anything to do with Special Olympics or fundraisers, I’m good with that,” he said. “It’s for a good benefit, and it’s great to be here.”