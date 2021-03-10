Article content

Superstitious people hope for the best but prepare for the worst on Friday the 13th.

That’s the approach Norfolk County is taking with the giant motorcycle rally looming in Port Dover on Aug. 13.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Plug pulled on Friday the 13th motorcycle rally Back to video

But superstition has little to do with the county’s position. Rather, it’s the bad luck of a major event occurring in the midst of a pandemic.

To that end, the municipality will spread the word that the August rally is a “non-event” and, like the Friday the 13th rally last November, will inform potential visitors that they should stay home.

“Having visitors from all over Ontario and the country coming to our location puts unnecessary stress on our health teams, on our residents and on our emergency services,” said Sarah Page, chief of Norfolk paramedic services and co-ordinator of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Norfolk and Haldimand.

Page told Norfolk councillors this week that she hopes that Ontario and beyond will have achieved a significant level of “herd immunity” against the coronavirus by Aug. 13 but acknowledged there are no guarantees.