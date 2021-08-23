Playful Fox presents a tale as old as time

The easing of pandemic restrictions is a cause for joy among those in the performing arts.

“I think everyone deserves a little break, escapism and magic back in their lives,” said Marissa Wilson-Fox, who, with husband, Malakai Fox, owns Brantford’s Playful Fox Productions.

Playful Fox is presenting Disney’s Beauty and the Beast: The Broadway Musical this weekend at Whistling Gardens in Wilsonville in Norfolk County.

“I am portraying Belle, and Malakai is the Beast,” Wilson-Fox said. “It’s something we’ve always dreamt of doing together.”

She noted that the cast also includes as the villain Gaston Brantford’s Sean Hauk, a veteran of the Stratford and Charlottetown festivals.

“When we had the opportunity to finally meet and rehearse in person, it was this incredible feeling,” Wilson-Fox recalled. “A soul-warming experience of being together and performing together. Hearing the songs and harmonies was truly magical.”

She said they worked closely with Wanda and Darren Heimbecker, owner of Whistling Gardens, which boasts 22 acres of manicured grounds. A large stage will be put down over an area normally used for fountain shows.

“It’s a beautiful space and creates quite a large stage,” Wilson-Fox noted. “It’s a wonderful space to be able to perform in, and be surrounded by the beautiful gardens.”

Playful Fox has adapted the fully realized production for an outdoor setting, and will use professional orchestral tracks to accompany vocal performances.

“There are some absolutely beautiful songs that were added to the musical,” said Wilson-Fox, explaining that some songs, such as Human Again, were intended for the animated movie but were cut due to length.