Plans move forward for development of Mohawk Lake District

Plans are moving ahead for two local organizations to be part of the Mohawk Lake District. At a meeting this week, city council's development committee supported a memorandum of understanding between the city and Lansdowne Children's Centre and De dwa da dehs nye>s Aboriginal Health Centre to work toward agreements of purchase and sale of land in the district, a revitalization of a section of Eagle Place. The committee also approved the start of survey work of about 9.7 acres in the district that are designated for institutional development. Lansdowne would take about 6.2 acres and the health centre three to five acres. Rita-Marie Hadley, Lansdowne's executive director, said the memorandum of understanding with the city is pivotal to applying for government funding for a new facility. "It's an exciting first step, given we have been addressing crowding and space restraints for a decade," said Hadley.

Article content With the cleanup of the Greenwich-Mohawk brownfield site complete, the city is making plans for the area that stretches from Shallow Creek park on East Avenue to the Alfred Watts Generating Station ruins near Locks Road. After two years of community input, the Mohawk Lake District Plan was approved in November 2020 by city council. It includes potential residential, commercial and institutional development, museum space, and a large event space. The city already has agreed to lease to the Canadian Industrial Heritage Centre the use of the timekeeper’s building and the portico of the old Cockshutt Plow Co., which sits in the Mohawk Lake District. The health centre and Lansdowne are among nine community groups that initially expressed interest in moving to the district. Of the other groups that expressed interest, the Personal Computer Museum and the Brant Historical Society requests were withdrawn, Brant Theatre Workshops is working with the Canadian Industrial Heritage Centre on a potential use of its lands, Participation Support Services is not ready to redevelop; the Brantford Symphony Orchestra requires space in an existing facility and the Children’s Safety Village may be able to extend the lease at its current location. Lansdowne, which provides services for children and youth with special needs, has been working from its building on Mount Pleasant Street since 1998. Since that time it has more than tripled its client base (now more than 3,000 children) and doubled its onsite staff. That, said Hadley, results in falling sort of accessibility requirements, inclusive parking and long delays waiting for service.

Article content De dwa da dehs nye>s Aboriginal Health serves the Indigenous and non-Indigenous population in Brantford and Hamilton. They provide a blend of western and traditional medicine. Aboriginal Health formally expressed interest in a Mohawk Lake District site in 2015. Its proposal includes a well-being centre and potential partnerships for Indigenous housing units, community programs, youth education, and employment opportunities. “The major issue for us has been space,” Jo-Ann Mattina, the centre’s chief operating officer, said of its building on King Street. “I see a place where the community can come together in a place that’s full of culture. Once we have a presence in the community, it will bring people in.” Preliminary architectural plans call for the proposed Lansdowne and health centre buildings to face each other across a green area. Hadley said there could be opportunities for clients to use services at both centres. City staff is recommending that interest now be gauged for a mix of residential and commercial development that will generate funding for future improvements to the Mohawk Lake District, said Heidi de Vries, Brantford’s general manager of people, legislated services and planning. She said staff also is recommending the other parcels of land in the district “remain in the city’s hands for the time being to be developed as a park, gateway feature and, potentially, for museum uses, if a willing partner or developer comes forward.”

