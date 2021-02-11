Plans for dental clinic/pharmacy get support
Article content
A new dental clinic and pharmacy is being planned for the northeast corner of West and Edmondson streets.
Applications to amend the city’s official plan and a zoning bylaw for the project were recommended this week by the city’s community development committee. Approval is needed by city council.
Plans for dental clinic/pharmacy get support Back to video
The clinic will neighbour Crunch Fitness. The original plan called for the fitness club, which opened in a renovated industrial building in 2017, and a neighbouring drive-through restaurant, which was never built.
The new plan is for a one-storey dental clinic and accessory pharmacy, about 420 square metres in size, that will have 11 employees, including two dentists and a pharmacist.
“It’s nice to see development of this site, which began about four years ago,” said Coun. Greg Martin. “It’s a welcome sight in the neighbourhood.”