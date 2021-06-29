A new popup will launch on Wednesday to provide access to free menstrual products.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Brantford Period Popup will offer a pantry of the products at the Why Not Youth Centre, located at 368 Colborne St. in Brantford.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Period Popup launches Wednesday at Why Not Youth Centre Back to video

Bonnie Brennan Betlejemski is founder of the Brantford chapter of Period Popup.

She said that in talking with the people who run Why Not and other free pantry services in the community “the consistent message I’ve heard is that these products are highly sought after.”

One pantry operator said they go through about 500 individual period products a week. “And some of their users will take two buses just to get there and get the product,” said Brennan Betlejemski.

She noted that limitations created by the pandemic could mean that people who would normally use a social program or service to obtain menstrual products may have a sudden inability to do so.

“From a practical standpoint, it could be devastating to a menstruator to have a need that they can’t address,” she said. “Hygienically, socially, mentally at the very least, this is a tiny little biological need that we can help take off someone’s plate.”

Brantford Period Popup accepts unopened pads, tampons, menstrual cups, unused period underwear and adult incontinence products.

More than 3,000 products have been received for the launch.

Brennan Betlejemski said she hopes local businesses and residents will provide ongoing sponsorship.

The products will be available at all times on the front step of the youth centre.

“The Period Popup fits well with our mandate at Why Not to make sure we reduce barriers for everyone to access what they need,” said Why Not executive director Sue Zuidema, noting that a lot of people visit the centre for meals or to use Wi-Fi.

“It makes a lot of sense to offer these products on the front steps. We’re really excited to be a part of it.”

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/BrantfordPeriodPopup

bethompson@postmedia.com