





Share this Story: Pen time for drug dealer with cocaine

Pen time for drug dealer with cocaine

Article content A Brant County man who caused major damage to a Brantford business in 2018 and then jumped bail, was arrested and sent to prison after Brant OPP found him with a pound and a half of cocaine. James B. Carpenter, 36, and his partner were arrested Jan. 14 when the OPP executed a search warrant on the Cainsville home occupied by Carpenter and his partner. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Pen time for drug dealer with cocaine Back to video In court recently, Carpenter took responsibility for the drugs and his previous crimes as well. As Justice Gethin Edward reviewed the progression of Carpenter’s crimes over the last few years, he indicated the man would have been better off in jail. “You breach, get arrested, released, breach, get re-arrested and released,” said the judge. “As a result of being perpetually released, you’re now going to be sentenced for five years.” The judge said many criminals would be smart to take their “comeuppance” and not be so quick to push for bail and getting released, especially when dealing with addictions.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “The addiction kicks back in and you’re back in criminal activities that get you re-arrested. It’s better to deal with your matters inside, serve your sentence and move on with your life.” On Oct. 25, 2018, Carpenter stole a Dodge Ram pickup, reversed into the stairs at Praxair, a Grey Street business, broke a glass window and was able to remove $21,000 worth of oxygen tanks, welders and machinery. He was unloading his haul at a Wellington Street home when an officer saw him and went to question what he was doing. Carpenter ran into a nearby home and, when several police officers tried to arrest him, he attempted to disarm one of them by grabbing his leg holster. After getting bailed out by his partner, Carpenter went through three sets of arrests for breaching bail or release orders by not living with his surety and, at least once, was found trying to commit another crime. He was bailed out again in March 2020 when public health concerns about COVID-19 allowed many inmates to be released on new conditions. But, when an investigation led Brant OPP to his Colborne Street East home earlier this year, officers not only found the 680 grams of powdered cocaine, but $26,125 in cash, cellular telephones, a bill counter, scales, dime bags for packaging and security cameras. Eric Angevine, Carpenter’s defence lawyer, said his client made it clear immediately that he would plead guilty and take responsibility for the drug operation, clearing his partner.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The lawyer noted Carpenter had a drug problem connected with a 2005 motorcycle accident that ultimately led to the amputation of his foot and lower leg and cost him his job working in heavy equipment. Justice Edward said Carpenter had a “significant, four-page record” that included other drug matters and property crimes. Edward gave Carpenter six months credit for time he had already served for the six breaches and more minor crimes and sentenced him to five years in penitentiary for being in possession of cocaine for trafficking. Carpenter will also pay $600 in restitution to the woman whose truck he stole and used to smash into Praxair, and he’s under a ‘no weapons’ rule for the rest of his life. Charges against Carpenter’s partner and surety were withdrawn. SGamble@postmedia.com @EXPSGamble

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford