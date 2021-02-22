Peer support community created for musicians

Article content

A Brantford man’s experiences in the music industry has led him to help create Over The Bridge, a peer support community to talk about mental health and addiction recovery.

Ace Piva was a drummer playing metal, punk, funk, country and radio rock before moving on to become a tour manager and sound technician.

While the latter two are still mainstay gigs, Piva enrolled at Hamilton’s McMaster University to become an addictions counsellor.

He worked at some programs in Hamilton to gain experience before co-founding Over The Bridge, a non-profit organization of which he is executive director.

“There’s a lot of stigma within the music community,” Piva stated. “With substance abuse, if anything there’s a stigma against sobriety. Not many other industries fall to that.”

He said many people have seen a musician on stage “half-hammered, the crowd cheers, someone falls off the stage, and the crowd cheers louder.”