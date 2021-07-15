Paris woman riding 500 kms to raise money for SickKids

Sharon McQuade was just a casual bike rider before she signed on for the Great Cycle Challenge Canada.

The Paris resident said she “needed a little motivation to get up and do something” when she stumbled upon a social media ad for the challenge, which raises money for The Hospital for Sick Children.

McQuade, and other participating riders, plan to ride 500 kilometres during the month of August. She has already almost reached her $4,000 fundraising goal.

Founded in 2016, the Great Cycle Challenge Canada has grown to become one of the biggest cycling events in the country.

Over the past five years, more than 100,000 riders from all provinces and territories have travelled 15.4 million kilometres, raising more than $21.7 million for research, care and the development of better treatments and cures for childhood cancer.

This year, SickKids Foundation hopes more than 30,000 riders will take part.

McQuade, who calls herself a “slow and steady” rider, is participating for the third time.

“During those years, I rode 1,506 kilometres and raised $10,431.08.”

McQuade, who works as a pharmacy assistant at Northville Pharmacy in Paris, clocks her rides on an app that keeps track of her progress. Throughout August, she rides her bike to work, joins group rides and takes part in some longer trip and half-day events. The kilometres add up, she said.

“The people I’ve met through the network are great. I really look forward to the challenge so much in the spring.”

McQuade said supporting SickKids Foundation is an honour.

“I’ve read some of the stories about the kids on their website and it’s heart-wrenching.”

Cancer is the largest killer of kids in Canada. Twenty-seven children are diagnosed with the disease every week.

To learn more about Great Cycle Challenge Canada or to make a donation, go to greatcyclechallenge.ca/Riders/SharonMcQuade

Established in 1972, SickKids Foundation raises funds on behalf of the Hospital for Sick Children and is the largest charitable funder of child health research, learning and care in Canada. Philanthropy is a critical source of funding for SickKids – one of the world’s foremost pediatric health-care institutions.