Paris man faces weapons, trafficking charges

The accused is charged with two counts of possession of a firearm or weapon contrary to a prohibition order. breach of probation, failure to comply with a judicial release, three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and three counts of driving while under suspension.

The driver was found to be in possession of 86.95 grams of suspected fentanyl valued at $34,780, 230.76 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine valued at $46,152 and 149 grams of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $14,904.

Police said officers determined the vehicle’s driver was bound by three separate driving prohibitions and two separate release orders.

Suspicious behaviour around a vehicle in a Colborne Street East parking lot led to the arrest of a 42-year-old Paris man just before 10 a.m. on June 14.

Weapons charge

A 21-year-old Brantford man is charged with unauthorized possession of a weapon and failure to comply with a release order after police got a 911 call on June 14 about a man with a conducted energy weapon at a motel on Colborne Street East.

911 calls prompt man’s arrest

Police responded just after 11 a.m. on June 14 to several 911 calls about a man jumping fences, going through back yards and attempting to get into vehicles in the area of Locks Road and Glenwood Drive.

Officers saw a man jumping a fence who matched the description of the suspect.

A 22-year-old Cambridge, Ont., man is charged with failure to comply with a judicial release order and breach of probation.

Motorist strikes traffic light

A 33-year-old Brampton, Ont., man has been charged with impaired driving and possession of a controlled substance after Brantford police got a call at about 12:45 p.m. on June 13 about a vehicle that had struck a traffic light at Colborne Street and Forest Road.

Police said they saw the driver drop a small bag of suspected cocaine onto the ground.

Breath samples obtained at the police station yielded a blood-alcohol level of more than three times the legal limit.

Cyclist was carrying a rifle

A 41-year-old Brantford man faces six counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited, unauthorized possession of a weapon, careless storage of a firearm, and breach of probation.

Police were alerted to a man riding a bicycle near Colborne and Alfred streets just prior to 4 p.m. on June 12. The cyclist was carrying a long, covered object that officers determined to be a rifle.

Police said the accused was bound by six firearms prohibitions and a valid probation order.