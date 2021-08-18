This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Brantford police said Wednesday that paramedics already were on the scene when they arrived at Market and Nelson streets at about 11:15 p.m.

Paramedics respond to three overdoses downtown

Naloxone, a medication used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, was given to two men, aged 28 and 26, and a 28-year-old woman.

Police say all three responded to treatment and were taken to Brantford General Hospital for further assessment.

Brantford and Brant County are close to surpassing last year’s opioid-related death count. Statistics posted on the Brant County Health Unit’s website show there were 21 deaths as of June 30 this year. There were 22 deaths in 2020.

A total of 125 opioid-related overdoses were reported as of June 30, compared to 174 in all of 2020.

The local rate of emergency department visits for opioid overdoses is 84 per 100,000 population, compared to 39 across Ontario.

The statistics show that most of the overdoses locally from July 2020 to June 2021 involve those aged 25 to 34 (47 per cent) and those aged 35 to 44 (22 per cent). The statistics are similar for opioid-related deaths during that time period, with those aged 25 to 34 accounting for 44 per cent of deaths and those aged 35 to 44, 28 per cent.

Seventy-three per cent of those who overdosed during that time were males.

“The number of overdoses we have responded to this year is significantly higher and will likely exceed what our community experienced in 2020,” said Brantford police spokesperson Robin Matthews-Osmond.