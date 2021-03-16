





Article content On March 17, 2020, the Ontario government declared a state of emergency in response to COVID-19. This is one in a series of articles looking back on an extraordinary year. Brantford restaurateur Dennis Duce considers himself fortunate to have kept his head above water during the pandemic. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Pandemic scuttles restaurant owner's retirement plans Back to video “I was thinking of getting ready for retirement and then COVID hit,” said Duce, owner of the Sherwood Restaurant and Catering, which opened in February 1961. “So much for retirement. A lot of my retirement savings had to go into the business to keep it going.” Duce said plans for a 60th anniversary celebration have been postponed, perhaps until the 61st year. His father, Ernie Duce, a painter and decorator, built three motels along Colborne Street East. He decided to build a restaurant adjacent to the Sherwood Motel to bring in more clientele. Initially a silent partner, Ernie eventually owned 50 per cent of the restaurant. Dennis bought out the last partner in 1979, then his father’s stake in 1981.

Article content “If we didn’t own the building here and had to pay rent on a regular basis, we’d be in big trouble,” Duce said. “All told more than half of our business is gone. Over (the pandemic) we dropped about $700,000 in sales.” He noted that about 40 per cent of his business is catering, which for the past year has been almost non-existent. “We had one wedding last year for 50 people outdoors in a tent,” he recalled. “At Christmastime, we did individual meals for two corporations. Other than that, nothing.” Duce noted that he was able to provide roast turkey dinners at Christmas for several city schools that ordered 1,000 individually packed dinners over four to five days. “It took extra time and staff, and we definitely didn’t make any money at it,” he recalled. “But we covered our costs, made the schools happy, and employed our staff to keep them going.” A similar endeavour saw 4,000 pancake meals served over three days in February to eight local schools. Duce noted that many of his staff applied for federal emergency pandemic relief. Some older employees are remaining on employment benefits because they’re scared to return to work, he said. Much of the Sherwood’s regular clientele are senior citizens who, with pandemic restrictions and being the most vulnerable to the virus, are generally not dining out. “Thank God the Ford government allowed us to build patios,” Duce observed. “That was basically our saving grace for the summer months, and we’re planning to reopen the patio again this year.”

Article content He acknowledged that several restaurants that specialize in takeout meals are doing well. “We can’t build a drive-thru at the Sherwood,” he chuckled. “Those guys that have them are making a fortune.” The Sherwood does offer delivery service, as well as Skip The Dishes and Uber Eat, which, Duce said, has attracted some younger customers. Despite his banquet room sitting empty since March 17, 2020, Duce said he is determined to ride out the pandemic. “It’s a good thing I’m self-sufficient and have enough funding to hold myself up,” he said. “Right now we’re just putting money in to keep the place open and keep it going. “We could put a for sale sign on the restaurant, but who’s going to buy it?” bethompson@postmedia.com

