Pandemic inspires new comedic play

Martin Smith has drawn inspiration from real-life pandemic experiences to pen a new comedic play.

The Brantford playwright and director wrote Baby Zoomers 2: An Isolated Comedy over the Christmas holidays. It will be his fifth online show in the era of COVID-19.

“It comes from the reality of people doing things they’ve never done before,” said Smith, citing as an example trying to tell somebody in a Zoom meeting “where their microphone icon is, so they can unmute themselves.”

Paris Performers Theatre will perform Smith’s new play, a sequel to Baby Zoomers: An Unmuted Comedy that was first streamed last September and remains available to view on YouTube.

“People are still watching it, which is fun,” he said. “We had a really good initial response, and I thought, ‘Let’s revisit this.’”

Written with an eye to the early pandemic, Baby Zoomers 2 centres on three women who normally meet for coffee weekly.