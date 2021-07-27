Pandemic closure allowed military museum to make extensive changes
The Canadian Military Heritage Museum on Greenwich Street in Brantford reopened its doors two weeks ago for the first time since November 2019.
Pandemic restrictions meant the museum was unable to open to the public for the 2020 season from May to November. But the downtime allowed a core group of volunteers to make extensive changes to exhibits.
“We were very fortunate to have that extra time,” said museum chair Bob Ion. “It’s too bad we weren’t open to share with the public.”
The museum is open Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free but donations are welcomed.
Repeat visitors will notice the guard shack by the entrance has been removed. On its foundation sits a 25-pounder artillery piece from the Second World War and Korean War.
Upon entry, one of the first artifacts encountered is a 1906 18-pounder artillery gun used by British Commonwealth forces during the First World War. The gun came to the museum fully restored from an estate.
Nearby is a tunic worn by a First World War soldier who lived in Brantford’s Eagle Place neighbourhood.
“He was in a machine gun battalion,” Ion noted. “Very few of (the uniforms) survived, with moths, and a lot of the guys wore them as a warm jacket after the war. For being 100 years old, it’s one of our premier attractions and we’re very proud of it.”
Two large wall-mounted display cases are among items removed from Branch 90 Legion on Oak Street in Brantford prior to its closure.
“We saved a lot of things that they didn’t know what to do with,” said Ion, gesturing to Legion mementoes, such as crests, photographs and an original poppy donation box. “These are great things, they came here and will be preserved, and people will see them. We will invite Legion members to come down and see that their heritage is being protected.”
Another new exhibit features a donation of museum quality models of armoured vehicles and a collection of miniature military vehicles under the Dinky Toys brand produced decades ago by Meccano Ltd.
Enough models were donated over the years to represent many types of tanks and armoured vehicles from the Second World War through to present-day versions. Also featured are a variety of actual anti-tank weapons.
“We had an empty bay and thought what a shame it was that these weren’t on display,” said Ted Abbott, a member of the Queen’s Own Rifles in the late 1960s who went on to a 31-year career as a high school teacher at Brantford Collegiate Institute and Pauline Johnson Collegiate.
He said the museum now has a collection of First and Second World War items from a German-Canadian family in Bracebridge, Ont. The items include those that belonged to a son who went down with the German battleship Bismarck in 1941 and an uncle who was sent from occupied France to Russia, where he was killed.
“All their medals and memorial stuff the German state sent to the mothers are all there,” Abbott said. “It’s kind of a sad story, but an interesting one because they’re Canadians who came here after the war. They are family tragedies that every nation experienced.”
Another portion of the exhibit shows a silk Japanese flag inscribed with best wishes and prayers from family members and friends that was carried by a soldier.
“We thought it was important to put it in context to say we’re not glorifying these things,” Ion stated. “It’s part of the actual heritage and history, and needed to be told.”
He said the museum’s website has been revamped and a social media strategy is in place to attract younger age groups.
Ion said the museum’s mission is to “pass on the rich heritage of Brantford, Brant County and Six Nations to anyone who walks through the doors because every artifact here tells a story, and it’s up to us to pass that on to the next generations.”
He said the response so far from visitors has been positive.
“People are saying it’s brighter and cleaner.”
Ion praised the work of the museum’s volunteers.
“This place would not be what it is without the volunteers.”
