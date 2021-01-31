Outreach worker based at library will provide help to homeless, others in need

Article content

A community housing outreach worker stationed at the downtown library will help those who come in seekingsolace.

City council approved a one-year pilot project to hire the worker, who will report to the city’s housing and homelessness department. Money for the project will come from the library and from a social service relief fund, provided by the province to help protect vulnerable people during the pandemic.

“Libraries are a place where anybody can walk in and change their life,” said Coun. Joshua Wall. “But it’s a bit of a lighthouse to the downtrodden who go in to get warm in the winter and cool off (in the summer). A worker can give them a hand up.”

Since 2010, the library has had a worker who provided help mainly to “at-risk” youth and marginalized children and their families.

The position, vacant since August, will now have a broader focus.

“The current needs of the library have shifted significantly since the position was created,” Kevin O’Hara, Brantford’s manager of housing stability, said in a report to city council. “Supporting young people remains a priority, however, vulnerable community members of all ages are in need of support within the library.”