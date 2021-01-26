Organizers cancel 2021 Community Charity Airshow

Article content

Organizers have announced the cancellation of the 2021 Community Charity Airshow in Brantford.

“The main issue remains COVID-19 and where we might be by early September,” said Sherry Kerr, co-chair of the fundraising event held at the Brantford municipal airport. “Trying to plan at a target of which there is no target is certainly an issue.”

After waiting until early summer of 2020 to cancel last year’s show, organizers said they felt it necessary to put off plans for this year’s event. Planning for the annual show starts in January.

Kerr said it is difficult to plan an event “not knowing whether you can have 10, 250 or 1,000 people together,

“I highly doubt we’d ever be in a position where we could have 15,000 people on the tarmac.”

Airshow London was able to stage its annual show last year using a drive-in format and plans to do so again for 2021. Tickets were sold online for the three-day event attracting close to 10,000 people each day. Three zones were offered for people to park their vehicles and watch from their allotted spots. Prices for London’s 2021 show range from $117 to $217 a vehicle, with a maximum of six people for each vehicle.