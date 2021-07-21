Orange light displays pay tribute to residential school victims

Orange lighting displays have been installed in several areas of the city to pay tribute to victims of the Indian residential school system.

In addition to downtown’s Victoria Park, displays are set up at the Children’s Memorial Garden in St. Andrew’s Park on Brant Avenue, downtown’s Harmony Square and at the Sanderson Centre. All the displays will be visible beginning at dusk throughout the summer.

At a special meeting held in late June, city council approved a series of tributes to demonstrate its solidarity with Indigenous communities following the discovery of unmarked graves on the grounds of former residential school sites in Canada.

People can pay their respects at “spaces of reflection and healing” at Victoria Park and the Children’s Memorial Garden. The moccasins, teddy bear, cards and other items left at these locations will be offered to the Woodland Cultural Centre.

Flags at all city facilities are being lowered to half-mast on the first day of each month until end of the year in memory of the children who died at residential schools.

The city made a $100,000 donation to the Woodland Cultural Centre’s Save the Evidence campaign for renovation of the former Mohawk Institute residential school on Mohawk Street.

“To move forward in the spirit of healing and reconciliation, the City of Brantford recognizes how important it is to ensure that the truth of what happened here is remembered and that current and future generations of Canadians understand the impact the residential school system had on so many in our region and across Canada,” said a public notice issued this week by the city.