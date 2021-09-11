Bant OPP are searching for suspects involved in a collision with a stolen vehicle.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Police received numerous traffic complaints about a grey Ford Mustang driving in Paris at about 6 p.m. on Sept. 3 that got into a collision on Grand River Street.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. OPP seek public's help after stolen vehicle crashes Back to video

The vehicle sustained too much damage to continue driving.

Police say two suspects then stole a Honda sport utility vehicle that had stopped for the accident and fled.

The Mustang was later confirmed to be a stolen vehicle, while the Honda SUV was found destroyed by fire in Norfolk County later Sept. 3.

Although several witnesses have come forward with photographs and information, police ask that anyone with dash-cam footage or information contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous tips can be made online at www.crimestoppersbb.com or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Drivers charged after crashes

A 26-year-old Brantford man has been charged with impaired driving after Brant OPP responded to a single vehicle-crash just after 3 a.m. on Sept. 4 on Cockshutt Road, near Jenkins Road.

Meantime, a 21-year-old Brantford man has been charged with impaired driving and failing to remain at the scene of an accident. Brant OPP said the vehicle left the roadway and became stuck in a ditch on Lynden Road in Brant County just after 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 4.

Impaired driver

Brant OPP were called to Pinehurst Lake Conservation Area, north of Paris, at about 2 p.m. on Sept. 5 in regard to a traffic complaint. Police charged a 58-year-old Port Colborne, Ont., man with dangerous operation, assault and impaired operation – alcohol and drugs.