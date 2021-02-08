Article content

A firearm incident that began in Ingersoll spilled over into the Waterford area after a fleeing suspect crashed at Cockshutt Road and Concession 2 Townsend.

OPP said they received a weapons complaint just after noon on Sunday from a Thames Street South home in Ingersoll where the owner of a pickup truck came out to his vehicle after working at a nearby business and found an unknown man inside it.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. OPP seek armed and dangerous man Back to video

The two got into a verbal and then physical fight when the suspect shot at the truck owner, causing serious injuries. The man then stole the truck.

According to paramedics, the victim was left with multiple gunshot wounds.

The truck owner was taken to a local hospital and then moved to a London hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile, the stolen vehicle was in a collision on Cockshutt Road and Concession 2 near Wilsonville and, when a Good Samaritan stopped to help, the man showed his gun and stole a white Dodge Ram pickup truck from his erstwhile helper.