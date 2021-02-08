OPP seek armed and dangerous man

Susan Gamble
Feb 08, 2021  •  4 hours ago  •  1 minute read
OPP spokesman Ed Sanchuk issued a warning about an armed and dangerous man Sunday after an incident where a person was shot in Ingersoll.

A firearm incident that began in Ingersoll spilled over into the Waterford area after a fleeing suspect crashed at Cockshutt Road and Concession 2 Townsend.

OPP said they received a weapons complaint just after noon on Sunday from a Thames Street South home in Ingersoll where the owner of a pickup truck came out to his vehicle after working at a nearby business and found an unknown man inside it.

The two got into a verbal and then physical fight when the suspect shot at the truck owner, causing serious injuries. The man then stole the truck.

According to paramedics, the victim was left with multiple gunshot wounds.

The truck owner was taken to a local hospital and then moved to a London hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile, the stolen vehicle was in a collision on Cockshutt Road and Concession 2 near Wilsonville and, when a Good Samaritan stopped to help, the man showed his gun and stole a white Dodge Ram pickup truck from his erstwhile helper.

The suspect sped off but the second stolen truck was later located by OPP Aviation Services.

The man being sought by police is considered armed and dangerous.

He’s described as a Caucasian man, 5’6” to 5’8”, 150-170 pounds, age 30-40, with a pock-marked fact and sunken cheekbones. He is said to have dark eyes, brown, unkempt hair and sports a goatee. He was wearing a black coat with a hood and a hooded sweatshirt with both hoods pulled up over his head.

OPP say the man “poses a threat to public safety” and remind all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times.

Police are asking those who might have video surveillance that may have captured images of the stolen vehicle or the suspect to contact the Oxford or Norfolk County OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Tips can also be left through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com.

SGamble@postmedia.com

@EXPSGamble